Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 29,582 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,574,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,582 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.58% of Bausch Health Companies worth $132,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,181,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,268,000 after purchasing an additional 219,279 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $56,700,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $20,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $6.93 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $55,351.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

