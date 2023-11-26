Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,859,421 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,859,421 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.43% of Suncor Energy worth $164,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $36.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.48%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

