Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,417 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,145 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.37% of Autodesk worth $159,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,559,025,000 after acquiring an additional 394,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,795,073,000 after acquiring an additional 235,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after acquiring an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.21.

Autodesk stock opened at $203.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.49. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $232.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

