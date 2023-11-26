FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

FreightCar America Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $43.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.05. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 69.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

