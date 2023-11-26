Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Frequency Electronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Frequency Electronics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. Frequency Electronics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $86.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Russell M. Sarachek bought 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,934.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,986.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Russell M. Sarachek purchased 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $33,165.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,675.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell M. Sarachek purchased 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $35,934.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 428,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,986.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEIM. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the third quarter worth $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the second quarter worth $72,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

