Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $23.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $187,465.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $187,465.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $113,769.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,169.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,497,312 shares of company stock worth $30,741,013. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after buying an additional 2,747,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 239.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after buying an additional 2,324,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $34,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

