FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLDFree Report) by 919.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,480 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 16.08% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IGLD stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1277 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

