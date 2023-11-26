General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of General Electric worth $96,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $119.97 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric's quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

