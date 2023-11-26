George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Lowered to C$213.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WN. Desjardins lowered their target price on George Weston from C$192.00 to C$177.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$219.00 to C$215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$193.50.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$163.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$154.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$144.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$183.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

