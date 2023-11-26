Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.36% of Grand Canyon Education worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $137.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $140.67.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

