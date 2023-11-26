Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Greif worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Greif by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Price Performance

GEF opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Greif had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

View Our Latest Report on Greif

Greif Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.