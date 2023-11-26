Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.76. 165,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $464.45.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

