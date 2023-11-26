Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $724,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 114,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. 464,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,415. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

