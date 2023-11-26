Greytown Advisors Inc. Invests $241,000 in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,247,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,973 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,349 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,425,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 190,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 572,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 178,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PREF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,364. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $18.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

