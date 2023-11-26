Greytown Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,046 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.7% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.76. 1,893,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

