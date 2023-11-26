Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.9% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.20. 119,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,332. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.82 and its 200 day moving average is $240.08. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

