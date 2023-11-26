Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 1,511 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,515,000 after acquiring an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,507,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,203,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,066,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,070,000 after acquiring an additional 196,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.49. 146,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,738. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $194.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -81.99 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

