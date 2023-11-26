Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 20,024 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,024 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.36. 534,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average is $125.26. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

