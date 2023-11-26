Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 2,546 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Greytown Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,085,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,777,770. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

