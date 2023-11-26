Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 645 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.03 and a 200-day moving average of $194.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.83.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

