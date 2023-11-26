Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,000 shares during the period. Grid Dynamics makes up approximately 0.9% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.27% of Grid Dynamics worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 446.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.76. 119,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,148. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

