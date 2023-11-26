Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of Group 1 Automotive worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 8.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 18.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $283.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.87 and a 12 month high of $293.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

