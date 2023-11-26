Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,847,000 after buying an additional 26,458 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

GPI opened at $283.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.63. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.87 and a 1-year high of $293.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

