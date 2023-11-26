Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,608,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.