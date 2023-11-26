Hartree Partners LP Acquires New Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 97,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Coterra Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.