Hartree Partners LP Acquires Shares of 280,750 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 280,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,547,000. EQT comprises about 5.7% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hartree Partners LP owned about 0.08% of EQT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of EQT by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

EQT Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,002. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.