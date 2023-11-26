Hartree Partners LP Buys Shares of 30,000 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000. NextEra Energy makes up 1.1% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. 4,629,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,595,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

