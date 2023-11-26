Hartree Partners LP Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Hartree Partners LP grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,407 shares during the period. Algoma Steel Group makes up 0.7% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hartree Partners LP owned 0.20% of Algoma Steel Group worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,490,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after buying an additional 195,916 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 118.4% in the second quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,672,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,978 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,423,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 106,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,266,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 314,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Sunday, September 17th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. 162,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.23. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $817.22 million, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $546.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.