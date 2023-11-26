Hartree Partners LP Has $17.67 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hartree Partners LP grew its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 307.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,823 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up 8.8% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hartree Partners LP owned approximately 0.18% of Vistra worth $17,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth $3,828,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,183,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,830,000 after acquiring an additional 188,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,273,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,170,000 after acquiring an additional 241,287 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,573. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

