Hartree Partners LP Has $6.42 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Hartree Partners LP reduced its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,229 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up 3.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TECK shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

TECK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

