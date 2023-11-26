Hartree Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Hartree Partners LP lifted its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,022 shares during the quarter. Global Partners accounts for approximately 20.8% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hartree Partners LP owned approximately 4.01% of Global Partners worth $41,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Partners by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after buying an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 73,023.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,852 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 374,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Partners by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 57,422 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $331,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,477.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 50,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Price Performance

Global Partners stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,061. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. Analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 70.44%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

