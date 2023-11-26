Hartree Partners LP Invests $1.74 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Antero Resources makes up 0.9% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AR. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 83.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares during the period. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $45,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,798,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.13. 1,320,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,027. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

