Hartree Partners LP Invests $3.82 Million in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000. Range Resources accounts for 1.9% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hartree Partners LP owned 0.05% of Range Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2,261.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 60.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. 635,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

