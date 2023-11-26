Hartree Partners LP Makes New $100,000 Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OVV. Citigroup raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Shares of OVV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.08. 1,453,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,460. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.74. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

