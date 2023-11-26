Hartree Partners LP Makes New Investment in Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Hammerhead Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hartree Partners LP owned 0.19% of Hammerhead Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HHRS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hammerhead Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hammerhead Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HHRS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,694. Hammerhead Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $174.51 million for the quarter. Hammerhead Energy had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hammerhead Energy Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hammerhead Energy



Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

