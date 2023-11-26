Hartree Partners LP Purchases New Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. CarMax accounts for about 0.3% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

KMX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. 490,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,420. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

