Hartree Partners LP Purchases New Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,780 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.8% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 953,877 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,015,000 after buying an additional 4,501,071 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after buying an additional 1,865,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,015,728. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $33,829.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $33,829.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

