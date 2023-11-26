Hartree Partners LP Raises Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hartree Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil comprises about 2.4% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 62,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 21,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 873,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 159,773 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 30.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 324,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 75,423 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 4,542,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,142,086. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,754.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,779,164 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

