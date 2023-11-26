Hartree Partners LP Sells 23,038 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Hartree Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,038 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients makes up approximately 1.1% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $892,216.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,367.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $892,216.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,367.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 and have sold 125,665 shares worth $7,846,395. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.36. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $73.88.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

