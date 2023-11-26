Hartree Partners LP Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,208,000. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 5.1% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 661.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 84,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after buying an additional 73,793 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $17,288,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 60.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,529,000 after purchasing an additional 80,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.21. 730,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,143. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $180.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

