Hartree Partners LP Takes Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Livent accounts for about 0.4% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 99.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,879,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after buying an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,994,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 112.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,346,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,964,000 after buying an additional 1,242,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Livent

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of Livent stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. 1,577,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,487. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile



Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

