Head to Head Analysis: BioNexus Gene Lab (BGLC) & Its Rivals

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) is one of 48 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BioNexus Gene Lab to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -29.92% -42.85% -34.09% BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors -2,770.84% -339.81% -38.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $10.93 million -$360,000.00 -45.00 BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors $989.51 million -$109.65 million -107.42

Analyst Ratings

BioNexus Gene Lab’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioNexus Gene Lab. BioNexus Gene Lab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioNexus Gene Lab and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors 273 1099 1984 32 2.52

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 28.16%. Given BioNexus Gene Lab’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioNexus Gene Lab has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioNexus Gene Lab beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

BioNexus Gene Lab Company Profile

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

