Head-To-Head Review: Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 0 6 0 2.71 Prologis 0 2 9 1 2.92

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus price target of $105.29, indicating a potential upside of 7.24%. Prologis has a consensus price target of $139.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.11%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prologis is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.81 billion 3.24 $128.99 million $3.84 25.57 Prologis $5.97 billion 17.32 $3.36 billion $3.24 34.57

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Prologis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 10.85% 77.74% 5.01% Prologis 38.24% 5.21% 3.34%

Risk and Volatility

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Prologis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 104.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis pays out 107.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Prologis has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Ryman Hospitality Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Prologis beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company's hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.