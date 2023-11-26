HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $365,903.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $527,065.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.49 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on HealthEquity

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.