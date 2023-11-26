Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 309 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 4.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 189.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 77,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.45 and its 200 day moving average is $177.79. The company has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

