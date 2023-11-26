Heritage Trust Co Buys New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.82 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

