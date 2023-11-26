Heritage Trust Co Buys Shares of 769 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AON by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 584,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after purchasing an additional 523,613 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in AON by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,810,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

NYSE:AON opened at $330.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.14. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

