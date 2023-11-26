Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after acquiring an additional 257,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,991,000 after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,752,000 after purchasing an additional 491,401 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after buying an additional 556,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

ALK stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

