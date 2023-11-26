Heritage Trust Co Has $240,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after buying an additional 100,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after buying an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Up 0.2 %

SYY opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

