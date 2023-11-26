Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $13,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $145.41 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.46 and a 200-day moving average of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

